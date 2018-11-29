WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a man charged with strangling a Massachusetts teacher’s aide has been scheduled.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that a Superior Court judge scheduled jury selection on Jose Melendez’s murder trial to start Sept. 5. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Sandra Hehir.

Hehir worked as an instructional assistant in the Worcester school system. The 49-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in February 2017.

Police say DNA from the scene matched DNA from an unsolved rape case from 2000 in which Melendez was a suspect.

Melendez, who also is known by the names Segura and Alvarado, faces possible deportation.

He has denied any knowledge of Hehir’s death.

A spokesman for the district attorney says there’s uncertainty over Melendez’s true identity.

