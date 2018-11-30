Trial set for California couple charged with torturing kids

In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows suspect David Allen Turpin. Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds. Riverside County sheriff's deputies arrested the parents David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin on Sunday. The parents could face charges including torture and child endangerment. (Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a Southern California couple charged with the torture and abuse of most of their 13 children.

A judge on Friday ordered that jury selection begin Sept. 3 in the case against David and Louise Turpin.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to charges that could carry a life sentence. They were arrested in January when a daughter escaped from the family’s Perris home and called 911.

Investigators said some of the children had stunted growth and wasted muscles and described being beaten, starved and put in cages.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise reports motions will be heard starting Aug. 12. One of the motions will be a request by the Turpins’ lawyer to move the trial out of Riverside County because of the publicity the case has received.

