BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man accused in a wrong-way crash that killed five teenagers is going on trial.

Steven Bourgoin has pleaded not guilty to five counts of murder for the Oct. 8, 2016, crash on Interstate 89 in Williston.

His trial is expected to start on Monday.

Police say Bourgoin drove the wrong way on the interstate and crashed into an oncoming car, before stealing a police cruiser and causing more crashes.

Four Harwood Union High School students and a friend who attended Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire were killed.

Lawyers for the 38-year-old Bourgoin are expected to use an insanity defense.

