QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A trial is set to begin Monday for a Quincy woman accused of beating her baby niece to death in 2018.

Shu Feng Hsu is facing murder charges and has been behind bars since November 2018, nine months after prosecutors say she beat 11-month-old Chloe Chen so severely that she bruised the baby’s faced and caused brain damage that ultimately killed the child.

Police say that on Feb. 15, 2018, Hsu called for an ambulance for Chen. Hsu allegedly told 911 that Chloe had “gone limp, gone soft” while she was baby-sitting her. The baby lived at the home along with her parents and others.

Chloe was taken to Boston Medical Center, where a CT scan found brain damage. She died two days later.

Prosecutors said Hsu spoke with police and told them that Chloe had been sleeping when she stopped breathing. Hsu allegedly told police she never shook Chloe and the only time she touched her was patting her to console her.

The house had surveillance cameras but officials said they were unable to recover any video from the camera in the room where Chloe was. Prosecutors said a camera in an adjacent room picked up the sounds of three loud thumps and a baby screaming.

