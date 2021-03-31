WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of fatally stabbing a woman at the Winchester Public Library before attacking an elderly intervener is set to go to trial Wednesday.

Jeffrey Yao approached 22-year-old Deane Kenny Stryker from behind in the library’s reading room on Feb. 24, 2018, where he repeatedly stabbed her with a knife, according to prosecutors.

Stryker managed to get up and ran toward the door but Yao followed her and continued attacking, prosecutors added.

He then allegedly stabbed 77-year-old Lester Taber as he tried to intervene.

Styker was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Taber, who suffered an upper arm stab wound, was also transported to the hospital and later released.

Yao faces murder and assault charges.

His lawyer says he suffers from mental illness.

