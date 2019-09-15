Trial to begin for rabbi accused of sexually assaulting teen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A jury trial is set to begin for a Connecticut rabbi accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy who attended a school the rabbi founded.

State prosecutors are scheduled to begin presenting their case against Daniel Greer on Monday in New Haven Superior Court.

The 79-year-old rabbi from New Haven has pleaded not guilty to several counts of second-degree sexual assault and other charges that were filed in 2017.

A New Jersey man, now 31, alleges Greer sexually assaulted him multiple times when he attended the Yeshiva of New Haven school from 2001 to 2005. The man was awarded $15 million in a civil lawsuit on those allegations — a verdict Greer is appealing.

The lawsuit alleged Greer sexually assaulted him at several locations in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

