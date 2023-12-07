SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A trial is set to start today in Salem for the decades-old murder of an 11-year-old girl.

Marvin McLendon, 74, of Breman, Alabama is charged with murder in connection with the Sept. 13, 1988 death of 11 year old Melissa Ann Tremblay, of Salem, New Hampshire.

Tremblay was visiting a social club in Lawrence with family when she went missing. She was found the next day stabbed to death in a Lawrence railroad yard.

McLendon, who was a Massachusetts Corrections Officer, was arrested last year in Alabama after DNA collected from the victim’s body led investigators to him.

