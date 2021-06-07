BOSTON (WHDH) - A Marine charged with killing an Emerson College student is being called to court.

The trial for Lance Corporal Samuel London is set to begin Monday in Quantico, Virginia.

He is facing murder and manslaughter charges in connection with the death of Daniel Hollis, who was found unconscious and suffering from a head injury in Boston back in September 2019.

The 19-year-old died days later.

The military took over the investigation after a Suffolk County grand jury decided not to file charges last fall.

