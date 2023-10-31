NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of Dale Holloway, a man accused of shooting the bride and the bishop at a wedding in a Pelham, New Hampshire church.

“As the bishop moved toward the defendant, realizing what was about to happen, the defendant fired a gun,” the prosecutor said, slamming his hand on the table.

The suspect, who is representing himself, along with the prosecutors and the jury, visited the New England Pentecostal Church where the 2019 attack happened. Holloway’s charges include attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault and simple assault.

41-year-old Holloway is accused of shooting the bishop and the bride at a wedding at the church, as well as hitting the groom in the head. Both victims of the shooting survived.

“This case is simple,” the prosecutor said, “It’s not complicated. With just a few shots, the defendant turned marriage into mayhem.”

Prosecutors said Holloway targeted the wedding because days earlier, the son of the groom murdered Holloway’s stepfather.

Holloway said in his own opening statement that he’s not guilty.

“So let’s just say I shot the devil for God, let’s just say that,” Holloway said. “For now, until they can prove each element of the crime of attempted first degree murder, I am not guilty,”

During the testimony, jurors saw the gun police seized at the scene by the first responding officer. The witness, Pelham Police Chief Anne Perriello, described the chaotic moments when she arrived and responded to questions from the defendant during cross examination.

“I think they were holding you down with everything they had, adrenaline was flowing, the fire alarm was going off, people are screaming, people are crying, you had just shot the bishop and the bride,” Perriello said.

The trial will resume Wednesday morning and should last about a week.

