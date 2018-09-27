Tribe sues feds over decision not to affirm reservation

BOSTON (AP) — A Cape Cod tribe is challenging the Trump administration’s decision not to affirm its 300-acre reservation granted by the Obama administration.

The Mashpee Wampanoag (MASH’-pee WAHM’-puh-nawg) tribe filed a complaint in federal court in Washington D.C. Thursday challenging a Sept. 7 ruling by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The federal agency said it could not hold land in trust for a Massachusetts tribe because it was not under federal jurisdiction in 1934.

The decision effectively reversed a 2015 designation placed on 321 acres (130 hectares) in Mashpee and Taunton. It also throws into doubt the tribe’s plans for a $1 billion casino on part of those lands.

A federal judge ordered the interior department to reconsider the decision in 2016 after local residents sued. The department didn’t immediately comment.

