Tribute to late Congressman John Lewis held on Boston Common

Dozens of people in Boston turned out to honor the life and service of late Congressman John Lewis with a touching tribute on the common Thursday evening.

Community leaders spoke about Lewis’ lasting legacy. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley emphasized the impact he had on her life and said she was grateful to have known him.

“I feel inordinately blessed to have walked this earth and the halls of Congress at the same time as Congressman Lewis,” she said. “To have broken bread with him, to have laughed with him and yes even to have danced with him.”

Lewis passed away last month after a battle with cancer. He was 80-years-old.

