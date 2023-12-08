WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Tributes poured in throughout the day Thursday as community members continued to mourn a police officer and a utility worker killed in a crash in Waltham Wednesday afternoon.

Among several salutes, law enforcement personnel escorted the body of officer Paul Tracey from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston to a funeral home in Waltham, passing Waltham police headquarters to the sound of bagpipes near 9 p.m.

Elsewhere, a makeshift memorial grew throughout the day at the site of the deadly crash on Totten Pond Road.

Family members and friends also spoke out after the driver accused of fatally striking Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson appeared in court.

“We just want to thank the Waltham community for the tremendous outpouring for our brother, Paul,” said Jim Tracey, Paul’s brother. “He was a tremendous husband, father, uncle and brother and loved by everybody in the community.”

“They took something treasureous from us – you can never replace it,” Jackson’s mother, Norma Asprilla, told reporters. “Behind bars, he has a life – I don’t have my son. He took our treasure chest. Unforgivable.”

The crash happened near 4 p.m. Wednesday and left several people injured, in addition to Tracey and Jackson.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said Peter Simon, 54, ended up striking multiple vehicles in a larger series of crashes. He then allegedly jumped out of his pickup truck, stole a police cruiser, led police on a chase and crashed the cruiser before being taken into custody, according to Ryan.

Simon faced charges including manslaughter in court Thursday and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Tributes continued before and after Simon’s court appearance, with officials laying bunting across a police cruiser outside Waltham police headquarters Thursday morning.

A collection of flowers soon grew on the hood of the cruiser.

Flags already flying at half staff in Waltham due to the anniversary of Pearl Harbor were expected to continue flying at half staff until further notice, according to Waltham mayor Jeannette McCarthy.

On Totten Pond Road, people also dropped off flowers, crosses and other items while sharing their memories of Tracey and Jackson and recounting horrifying moments as Wednesday night’s events unfolded.

Less than 24 hours after a similar procession escorted Tracey’s body from Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington to the medical examiner’s office in Boston, officials then gathered again Thursday night for their second procession in as many days.

Marked by flashing police lights in Boston and salutes from law enforcement personnel, the crowd observing the procession grew in Waltham, where hundreds gathered to see the hearse on its way Brasco Funeral Home on Moody Street.

“We’re here today in solidarity, not only with my fallen officer but with [the] National Grid worker, too, as well,” Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell said earlier in the day Thursday as law enforcement filled the courtroom for Simon’s arraignment.

“I’m with my brother and sister officers here in support of the families – Officer Tracey’s family and the Roderick family – for their loss,” he continued.

