Tributes pour in for Worcester firefighter killed in line of duty

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Tributes are pouring in from across Massachusetts to honor the memory of 39-year-old Worcester fire Lieutenant Jason Menard who died after “heroically and selflessly” saving his crew from a four-alarm blaze that engulfed a home hours before he was supposed to leave on a Disney vacation with his family.

Lots of flowers and flags left behind for Lt. Jason Menard, who was killed battling a fire in Worcester early this morning. His last act was to save the lives of others. @Nathalie7News, @kekevencill, and I will have team coverage tonight on @7News pic.twitter.com/UzXaRZNHRj — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) November 14, 2019

Firefighters stand and salute as flags across the state are lowered to half staff and mourn the loss of a hero.

“It is because of brave men and women like Lt. Menard and his team, that we all rest easy at night,” Governor Charlie Baker said at a press conference following the incident.

Crowds of people lined the streets of Worcester to watch as Menard’s body was brought home. Others left flowers behind at the fire station where he worked.

They say his last act was to save the lives of others.

Lit up in red in honor of Lt. Jason Menard of the @WorcesterFD, who lost his life early this morning trapped in four-alarm blaze 🚒❤️ pic.twitter.com/ITMzXP09mG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 14, 2019

“Him being a team leader, he put them first,” one heartbroken resident said. “He’s a hero.”

Many say this sad day will remind them to be thankful for the first responders who risk their lives.

“We must always be eternally grateful for their service and their sacrifice,” Baker said.

The city of Worcester has set up a memorial fund in Menard’s honor. They will be releasing details shortly for those who wish to donate.