City and state officials are sending their thoughts and prayers to the family members and loved ones of 36-year-old Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

Police and fire departments from across the Bay State shared their messages on social media, as did elected officials from across the Commonwealth.

The Worcester Fire Department mourns the line of duty death of FF Christopher Roy who courageously battled a 5 alarm fire on Lowell St. All responding firefighters & crews displayed supreme heroism under extreme conditions. We ask you to keep the family of FF Roy in your thoughts pic.twitter.com/Xs0bOQHGFa — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) December 9, 2018

Our hearts go out to FF Roy’s family & friends. December has been especially cruel to Worcester firefighters & their families over the years. Keep them all in your thoughts & prayers. #WorcesterFire #courage https://t.co/OG4x3QGtfj — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) December 9, 2018

This morning, the Commonwealth lost firefighter Christopher Roy from @WorcesterFD who leaves behind his 8 year old daughter. The @CityOfBoston’s hearts are in @CityOfWorcester today as we mourn together & remember the sacrifice Christopher made to serve and protect others. -MJW — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 9, 2018

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, on behalf of the men and women of the Department of Fire Services offers his heartfelt condolences to the Worcester Fire Department and the Roy family on the line of duty death of Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy. pic.twitter.com/3Pwrjhizgj — MA DFS (@MassDFS) December 9, 2018

On behalf of Commissioner @ChiefJoeFinn and the members of Boston Fire…Our Condolences pic.twitter.com/QTXLS93dg5 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 9, 2018

Words cannot express the depth of our sorrow over the loss of @WorcesterFD Firefighter Christopher Roy. Another hero to walk the streets of Heaven. pic.twitter.com/mAx0dDAErl — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 9, 2018

Our hearts are heavy and we're saddened by the news of the LODD of a Worcester,Ma Fire Fighter. #WorcestersBravest pic.twitter.com/ZvB1EngIie — Sudbury Police (@Sudbury_Police) December 9, 2018