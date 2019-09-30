BOSTON (WHDH) - Halloween is right around the corner, which means it’s time to stock up on candy.

To make sure you pick up sweets that most trick-or-treaters will enjoy, CandyStore.com figured out what confectionery is a fan favorite in each state.

The most popular treat consumed in Massachusetts is Butterfingers, with nearly 70,000 pounds being sold near the spooky holiday. Sour Patch Kids came in second with more than 63,000 pounds sold and Dubble Bubble Gum placed third with over 47,000 pounds sold.

America’s favorite Halloween candy differed greatly from that in the Bay State. Skittles came in first, followed by Reese’s and M&M’s, according to the study.

The National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year.

CandyStore.com looked at sales data over the past 12 years from 2007 to 2018 during the months leading up to Halloween to come up with their findings.

