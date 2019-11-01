Trick-or-treater, 14, hospitalized after being struck by car in Revere, friend says

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old trick-or-treater was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a car in Revere, one of her friends told 7NEWS.

The teen was trick-or-treating with a group of friends Thursday around 8 p.m. when she was hit by a car as they were trying to cross American Legion Highway on their way to an MBTA station, her friend, Aya Beno, said.

She was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

“I felt like it was my sister that got hit by a car,” said Rania Benourdia whose sister witnessed the crash. “I didn’t think it was going to happen. I never would have thought that a little girl, 14-years-old would… I don’t know. I am shocked.”

Beno says the incident left her shaken up.

“I never thought something like this would happen to someone so close, so I just want to say please, please, please be careful when you’re crossing the street,” she said.

Benourdia added that the intersection the group was trying to cross is dangerous.

“Some people speed up. They don’t stop. It’s just really bad,” she said.

Police say the driver did stop at the scene but did not disclose if any charges will be filed.

Revere police are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)