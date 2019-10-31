Trick-or-treater, 14, hospitalized after being struck by car in Revere, friend says

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A trick-or-treater was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a car in Revere, one of her friends told 7NEWS.

The teen was trick-or-treating with a group of friends Thursday night when she was struck as they were trying to cross American Legion Highway on their way to an MBTA station, her friends said.

She was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

“She is really nice. I love her, she’s beautiful and I really hope she’s doing OK,” one friend said. “I send my prayers to her family.”

The friends said they think the car that hit her stopped further down the street.

“I felt like it was my sister that got hit by a car,” one of the teens said at the scene. “I didn’t think it was going to happen. I never would have thought that a little girl, 14-years-old would… I don’t know. I am shocked.”

The incident is being investigated by state and local police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

