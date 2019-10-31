Trick-or-treater hospitalized after being struck by car in Revere, friend says

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A trick-or-treater was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a car in Revere, one of her friends told 7NEWS.

The teen was trick-or-treating with a group of friends Thursday night when she was struck as they were trying to cross American Legion Highway on their way to an MBTA station, her friends said.

She was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The friends said they think the car that hit her stopped further down the street.

The incident is being investigated by Revere police.

No additional information was immediately available.

