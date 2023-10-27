BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park embraced the Halloween spirit on Friday night, when the historic baseball park hosted a movie night featuring the film “Hocus Pocus.”

Before the screening, trick-or-treaters and their families poured onto the famed field. The Alamo Drafthouse hosted the event to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary.

After scooping up some sweet treats, families also got the chance to snap a picture with the Red Sox World Series trophies.

“They drew this for me and my grandson,” one attendee said of a caricature drawing, and “they gave us free Red Sox shirts, and a whole lot of candy.”

There were also balloon animals, face painting and some season-appropriate silliness.

But most of the trick-or-treaters said they had a favorite – candy.

“I like the candy, I really like the candy,” one trick-or-treater said.

Anyone in search of more sugar could check out the concession items inspired by the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus.”

The event hit a homerun with the trick-or-treaters.

“It’s really cool, and I like candy,” another trick-or-treater said.

