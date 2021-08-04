MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield teen says he recently feared for his life after a man who accused him of trespassing grabbed him by the throat, lifted him up, and threw him into some bushes.

“I really thought I was going to die,” a tearful 16-year-old Charlie Engren told 7NEWS. “He picked me up by my throat and threw me into the bushes. That’s when he started to choke me out and tried to kill me.”

Charlie’s mother, Sheri Engren, says the attack happened in the neighborhood that they live in.

“This is where you can let your guard down. This is where you vacation to get away from the city,” Sheri said.

Charlie says he was using a cut-through path near the Concord Street marsh to get home when 57-year-old David Vaile suddenly got up off a nearby porch and stopped him.

“He stands up and says that it was his property and I knew that you can’t own a marsh, so I questioned him a little bit,” Charlie explained.

Vaile told investigators that Charlie was “mouthy” and that he was not going to “take that s**t from him,” court documents indicate.

When Vaile approached him, Charlie says he used his skateboard as a shield in an act of self-defense.

“I said I was a minor and that’s when he said, ‘Do you think I care?'” Charlie said.

Vaile, who is 6-foot-4, then grabbed Charlie by the throat, squeezed him for 23 seconds, and threatened to kill him, the documents said.

“I just want everyone to just be aware that it’s not the loud yeller down the street,” Sheri said. “It can be the very quiet guy sitting on the porch.”

Vaile has since been arraigned on charges including strangulation. He was released on the condition he stays away from the victim.

