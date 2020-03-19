Trillium Brewing Company offering beer delivery service during coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Trillium Brewing Company is offering a beer delivery service for customers who don’t want to leave their homes during the coronavirus outbreak.

The popular craft beer brewer, which has two locations in Boston and one in Canton, says customers can order online and have cases of beer delivered directly to their door.

The delivery service is available Tuesday through Saturday. There is a minimum of two cases per order.

Customers can also order beer online from Trillium’s Fort Point, Fenway, or Canton location and pick up their brews in 30 minutes.

