Trillium Brewing Company reopening 3 locations next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Trillium Brewing Company on Friday announced that it plans to reopen three of its locations next week for on-site beer consumption and dining as many Massachusetts businesses open their doors in anticipation of a more vibrant year in 2021.

Trillium’s Fenway location will start welcoming customers back at 11 a.m. on April 1 ahead of the Red Sox home opener, while their Fort Point location across town will reopen on April 2.

The brewery’s production site in Canton is also slated to reopen on April 2 with an outdoor “summer kitchen” that will feature Keane’s Woodfired and Naco Taco.

“I’m so excited to welcome our staff and guests back,” said Esther Tetreault, founder and owner of

Trillium. “JC and I established Trillium with the vision of creating memorable places to share experiences

with others. We managed to make it through the winter with an incredible team and supportive

community, and have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to reopen as soon as we felt we could do so

with the safety and standards people expect from us.”

Customers are encouraged to make reservations for all three locations up to 14 days in advance. Party sizes will be limited to six people, including children.

Online ordering for packaged beer to-go, UPS shipping throughout Massachusetts and other select states, and weekly home delivery routes will continue as on-site experiences return.

Trillium noted that it’s hoping to reopen its beer garden on the Rose Kennedy Greenway Greenway in early May.

