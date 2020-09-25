Trillium Brewing Company reopening beer garden on Kennedy Greenway

BOSTON (WHDH) - Trillium Brewing Company announced Friday they are reopening their beer garden on the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

The beer garden is located at the intersection of High Street and Atlantic Avenue and will be open –weather permitting– between Thursday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

This year, Trillium is offering an on-site small-batch brewhouse, that enables them to craft Greenway exclusive releases.

“Brewing and creative inspiration is at the heart of everything we do,” stated Esther Tetreault, co-founder of Trillium

Brewing. “Collaborating with our friends at the Greenway Conservancy, in concert with state and local agencies, has allowed us to bring the beer garden concept to the next level, providing our guests a special, sustainable experience.”

Under current state and municipal regulations, guests will be required to order food from one of the

on-site Greenway food trucks.

Reservations can be made up to 7-days in advance for parties up to 6 people.

