BOSTON (WHDH) - Trillium Brewing Company released a beer Tuesday in honor of beloved Boston street performer Keytar Bear.

The double IPA, which features honey, lactose, and vanilla, is available at both of the company’s breweries in Canton and Boston.

A four-pack of the Keytar Bear brew costs $22.20 and there’s a one case limit.

