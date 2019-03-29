Trillium Brewing opening ‘greenhouse-inspired’ taproom in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of New England’s most popular breweries is expanding to Boston’s Fenway neighborhood.

Trillium Brewing says it has plans to open a “greenhouse-inspired” taproom later this year that will feature draft beers, retail cans and bottles to go, access to food from Time Out Market, and landmark city views on the front lawn of 401 Park.

The taproom will have indoor and outdoor seating near the Fenway Victory Gardens and the Emerald Necklace. It will be open year-round.

“The 1,500 square foot structure, designed with us by Studio Troika, will blur the lines between outdoor beer garden and cozy indoor taproom,” the brewery said in a press release. “From the greenhouse-inspired space, we’ll watch the seasons change through the year – hanging out on the open-air patio in the summer and watching the snow shimmer through glass windows in the winter.”

Over the next couple of years, Trillium says it also has plans to move its flagship Canton brewery across town to a larger space. It will be located just off Interstate 93 with views of Great Blue Hill.

“Expect an elevated taproom/patio experience for enjoying your beers, an easier process for grabbing something to share at home, more space for on-site events, and a restaurant to fill your stomach with more than beer,” the brewery said. “All this will happen adjacent to a streamlined, modern brewery that will keep our production team together creating boundary-pushing beers.”

Trillium recently opened up a taproom and restaurant in Boston’s Fort Point section.

