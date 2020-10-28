Trillium pausing some on-site operations until spring due to coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - Trillium Brewing Company announced Wednesday that it will be pausing some on-site operations until spring due to coronavirus concerns.

“COVID is still a very real concern for your safety and that of our team, and winter in New England is coming,” the popular brewing company said in an Instagram post. “For those reasons, we’ve made the difficult decision to pause on-site food and draft operations until spring.”

Trillium added,”For a growing small business, scaling back is the last resort and not a move to make lightly.”

Craft beer lovers can still order cans and bottles for curbside pickup at Trillium’s Canton, Fort Point, and Fenway locations throughout the winter.

The final day of service at the Garden on the Greenway will be Sunday, Nov. 1. The final day of patio service in Canton and Fenway will be Nov. 8. Fort Point is currently not open for on-premise consumption.

Trillium noted that its staff will remain employed throughout the winter in support of ongoing production and retail operations. Team members who support on-premise hospitality services will be furloughed until spring with benefits and insurance still in place.

“We will continue to work hard to help keep your fridges stocked this winter,” Trillium added. “We look forward to welcoming you warmly into our taprooms in the spring.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)