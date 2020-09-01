Trillium releasing beer named for trucks that get ‘Storrowed’ during college move-in season

BOSTON (WHDH) - Trillium Brewing Company is releasing a beer named “Storrowed” just in time for the college move-in season.

“Each year, September 1st marks the annual move-in season for the city’s colleges and universities, simultaneously kicking off the countdown for the first moving truck to be lodged underneath one of the low clearance overpasses on Storrow Drive,” the popular Boston-based brewery said in a Facebook post.

The double IPA is brewed with Vic Secret and Citra hops, Trillium said. The imperial brew checks in at 8.4 percent alcohol by volume.

“Storrowed is our annual Public Service Announcement in the form of a Vic Secret and Citra-hopped Double IPA to warn of this Boston phenomenon,” the brewery added.

The new batch of beer is slated to be released Wednesday at Trillium’s Fort Point, Fenway, and Canton locations.

