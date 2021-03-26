Trillium reopening 3 locations next week

Trillium plans to reopen three of its locations next week, as restaurants of all types and sizes hope for a better year in 2021.

The company also announced Friday that it also plans to return to the Garden on the Greenway in early May.

“JC and I established Trillium with the vision of creating memorable places to share experiences with others,” said Esther Tetreault, founder and owner of Trillium. “We managed to make it through the winter with an incredible team and supportive community, and have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to reopen as soon as we felt we could do so with the safety and standards people expect from us.”

The maximum party size is six, including children.

The company’s full-service restaurant, taproom and beer garden destination in Canton is set to open April 1.

Trillium Fenway also plans to reopen at 11 a.m. on April 1 to coincide with the Boston Red Sox home opener at 2:10 p.m.

Its Fort Point restaurant and brewery is scheduled to reopen Friday, April 2.

