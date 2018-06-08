Trillium shares update on worker badly burned at Canton brewery

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - In a show of support, Trillium Brewing Company has set up a GoFundMe page for a worker who was badly burned earlier this week in Canton.

Matt Brown, 36, suffered burns on about 70 percent of his body in an equipment accident shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, fire officials said.

Trillium released a statement Friday that said Brown is an electrician who was involved in building the brewery and taproom in Canton, which opened in 2015.

Brown was described as a “good friend” and “hard worker.”

The brewery hopes to raise money to help alleviate financial stress that Brown’s family now faces. To donate, click here.

