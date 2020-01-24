Trio of alpine goats looking to find home in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three alpine goats at are looking to find a home in Massachusetts where they can all live happily together.

The goats — Kevin, Mike, and Geronimo — love receiving treats and scratches, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The trio will be available to meet at the ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday starting at 1 p.m.

For more information, click here.

