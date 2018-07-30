Trio picked up on outstanding warrants after foot chase

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men and a woman were arrested early Monday morning on outstanding warrants following a brief foot chase in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

An officer on patrol in the area of Union and Orange streets about 2:30 a.m. encountered the three individuals, who took off as his cruiser approached, according to police.

The officer engaged in a foot pursuit and located two of the three individuals after they stopped running to sit on the front steps of a home on Orange Street.

Robert Scadding, 31, and Samantha Verville, 32, both of Manchester, were placed under arrest. Scadding had been wanted on a failure to appear warrant out of Merrimack County. Verville had been wanted on an in-house warrant.

The third individual, 29-year-old Sean Scadding, was found hiding under a staircase at the home. He was arrested on a warrant for robbery and criminal restraint. He was also said to be in possession of a knife, which resulted in additional charges, police said.

Sean Scadding and Verville are slated to appear Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

