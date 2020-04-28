Trip Advisor laying off more than 900 worldwide, closes Boston office

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Trip Advisor made the tough decision to cut its workforce back due to the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday

The Needham based travel company laid off more than 900 people worldwide and closed down its Boston offices.

A number of workers have also been placed on furlough and CEO Stephen Kaufer said he hopes to be able to bring these people back later in the year.

