NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Tripadvisor’s global headquarters in Needham is serving as a COVID-19 community vaccination center for eligible Newton-Wellesley Hospital and Mass General Brigham patients.

The travel platform partnered with Newton-Wellesley Hospital to transform the temporarily unoccupied global corporate headquarters into a vaccination site Wednesday.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital is managing the vaccine program and plans to operate seven days a week.

The hospital says it aims to initially vaccinate 630 patients per day, depending on supply, and has plans to expand access as appropriate.

An appointment must be made and there is no walk-in service.

“We are thrilled to partner with our local neighbor, Tripadvisor, so we can quickly provide a potentially life-saving vaccine to our patients,” said Errol R. Norwitz, MD, President of Newton-Wellesley Hospital. “As an organization focused on providing accessible, high-quality medical care, we are grateful to join with an organization like Tripadvisor that shares our goal of meeting the needs of our local community.”

The Tripadvisor headquarters is located at 400 1st Avenue in Needham.

