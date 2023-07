A fire in Roslindale early Sunday morning displaced 14 people and a pet dog.

Boston fire responded to 293 Belgrade Avenue around 12:45 a.m. The fire started in the basement, and crews said the three story building was occupied at the time.

There were no reported injuries.

At approximately 12:45 a heavy smoke condition from the basement of an occupied 3 story building at 293 Belgrade Ave.Roslindale. pic.twitter.com/y8pomlXIpb — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 9, 2023