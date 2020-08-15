Triple IPA to be released by brewing company in Beverly to honor Pete Frates

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Beverly brewing company is honoring hometown hero Pete Frates with the release of its special IPA in August.

Old Planters Brewing Company is releasing Swing Oil IPA to honor the late Boston College baseball player. Proceeds from each batch will be split to support the ALS Therapy Institute and the Pete Frates Family Foundation.

Frates was the inspiration behind the viral Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness for ALS. He died in December at age 34.

West Coast Brewing Company, founded by former Red Sox infielder Kevin Youkilis, is also behind the special brew. It is set to be released on August 22.

