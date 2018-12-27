Triple shooting in Boston leaves 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died and two others were hospitalized following a triple shooting in Boston early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Astoria Street in Mattapan just after 12:30 a.m. found several pieces of ballistic evidence, according to Boston police.

The officers then received another radio call to the area of 7 Dyer St. in Dorchester, where they located a car with two people shot inside the vehicle, police added.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while police say the second was declared dead at the scene.

Officers then learned of a third person who self-reported to a nearby hospital after allegedly being shot. This person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The victims’ identities have not been released at this time.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS(8477).

