BOSTON (WHDH) - In 2006, triplets Gabriella, Isabella, and David Zelenchuk were born early and spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

And 18 years later, the three met with the nurses and doctors who took care of them as babies in the NICU, receiving a sentimental sendoff before they take on their post-high school plans.

On Wednesday, the triplets were gifted with “Brigham and Women’s Hospital Alumni” t-shirts and got a chance to hold preemie diapers — a size they once wore. At birth, Gabriella weighed 3 pounds, 2 ounces, Isabella weighed 2 pounds, 4 ounces, and David weighed 4 pounds.

The Zelenchuks then had the chance to tour the NICU and pose for photos next to an isolette.

The triplets reconnected with their primary nurse, Jennifer Kirby-Cencarik, who continued to stay in touch with the family, according to Jessica Pastore, a hospital spokesperson.

“Despite having cared for hundreds of babies and families over her nearly 20 years as a Brigham NICU nurse, Kirby-Cencarik said she remembers each and every one,” Pastore said.

As for next steps, the triplets are all set to attend college in the fall.

Gabriella will attend Northeastern University on a pre-med track, Isabella will head to George Washington University to study biomedical engineering and public health, and David is set to go to Rochester Institute of Technology on a presidential scholarship to pursue an accelerated bachelors and masters in biomedical engineering.

