(WHDH) — Infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar is being voluntarily recalled after being found with potentially higher concentrations of the pain reliever.

Tris Pharma, Inc. recalled three lots of Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, which was packaged in 0.5 ounce bottles.

The company says they have not received any reports of adverse events in relation to this recall but add that babies could experience nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, diarrhea, tinnitus, headaches and gastrointestinal bleeding if the medicine is consumed.

Anyone who may have experienced these symptoms are asked to see their healthcare provider.

Retailers are urged to stop distributing the affected product.

Consumers with questions can call Tris customer service at 732-940-0358.

