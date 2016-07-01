Trolleys moving again after delays on Green Line

ALLSTON, MA (WHDH) - Trolleys on the Green Line’s B branch are moving again after a brief delay caused by a damaged traffic light.

An earlier accident on Commonwealth Avenue in Packards Corner caused the light to bend over the train tracks. As a result, there were severe delays between Blandford Street and Packards Corner for about 30 minutes.

The light has since been moved away from the tracks and is being repaired.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)