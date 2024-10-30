TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper accused of driving drunk and crashing into another car in Tewksbury Sunday has resigned, officials said.

Investigators said James Doran, 27, was driving under the influence and had alcohol in his car when he allegedly rear-ended another driver. He was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Two women in the car that was hit were taken to the hospital.

Doran was arrested. He had just graduated from the State Police Academy earlier this month. He was assigned to Troop C in central Massachusetts and was working with a field training officer.

“Pursuant to Department policy, as a member who separated from service after being charged with a criminal offense, Mr. Doran is ineligible to be reinstated,” the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement Wednesday.

Doran pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday.

