Trooper accused of exposing himself, lewd act at Gillette Stadium concert

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state trooper is facing a criminal charge after police say he exposed himself and committed a lewd act before attacking a man at a Luke Bryan concert at Gillette Stadium over the summer.

Andrew Patterson, 32, of Lynn, is facing a charge of lewd, wanton, and lascivious conduct following an appearance Thursday in Wrentham District Court in connection with an incident at the soldout concert in June in which he allegedly masturbated next to a woman before he punched her boyfriend in the face, court documents indicate.

A detail officer responding to a report of a fight in floor seating section around 10:30 p.m. on June 21 found a man “bleeding profusely,” according to court documents.

The man and his girlfriend told police that Patterson was “extremely intoxicated” and standing next to them in the crowd with his pants “unzipped and his penis was exposed,” police wrote in the report.

Patterson, who was attending the concert with his wife, also allegedly walked up behind the man’s girlfriend and pretended to grind on her while taking a video of himself.

Police say the man knocked the phone out of Patterson’s hand and threw a chair at him. Patterson then allegedly punched the man before a friend flashed a badge and stated that they were troopers.

Patterson’s wife reportedly denied the accusations and said he was acting in self-defense.

The man initially declined to press charges against Patterson, claiming that it would be a “waste of his time.”

Patterson, who joined the department six years ago, made headlines in 2015 when law enforcement sources say he fatally shot a knife-wielding man on a footbridge that runs over Storrow Drive in Boston. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

In a statement, a state police spokesman said Patterson was suspended following the incident and that the department will hold an internal hearing on Friday to re-assess his duty status.

The statement continued, “The off-duty conduct as alleged utterly contradicts the manner in which the Department demands its members conduct themselves in their personal lives.”

Patterson is due back in Wrentham District Court on Nov. 8.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)