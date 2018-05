Ducklings on the Mass Pike in Westborough. Courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper helped some lucky ducklings off the Mass Pike in Westborough Thursday, officials said.

Trooper Evan MacLean was alerted by a passing motorist to ducklings that were waddling their way down the Pike.

MacLean assisted with helping them off the road, state police said.

