Trooper bitten after après ski gets out of hand in Vermont

JAY, Vt. (AP) — Officials say a New Jersey man’s drunken après ski in Vermont ended with him in the slammer for biting a state trooper.

State police say they were called to Jay Peak Resort on Saturday for a report of an unruly, intoxicated man. They say the man resisted when they tried to place him into protective custody, biting one trooper at the scene and later kicking a trooper at the state police barracks in Derby.

Officials say 22-year-old Daniel Syzdek of Union, New Jersey, is due in court Monday to answer charges of disorderly Conduct, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

He was being held Sunday at the Northern State Correctional Facility. It’s unclear whether he has retained a lawyer.

