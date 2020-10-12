Trooper dives to safety as car hits cruiser during DUI stop

BERLIN, Conn. (AP) — A driver suspected of being under the influence slammed into an unoccupied police cruiser parked on the side of the road, sending a trooper at the scene diving for safety.

The collision happened after state troopers had closed part of Route 9 in the area of Berlin and Cromwell and activated emergency lights on their cruisers after pulling over a wrong-way driver who was also suspected of being under the influence.

Police tracked down that driver after numerous 911 calls that he was driving the wrong way down Route 3 around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

They had pulled him over and shut down the right lane and shoulder when the second car rear-ended an unoccupied cruiser. One of the troopers jumped over a guardrail to avoid being hit and was not injured, state police said.

The wrong-way driver, Andrew Duffy, 55, of Cromwell, was charged with driving under the influence and traveling the wrong way on a highway, state police said.

The other driver, Jamar Jones, 28, of New Haven, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and motor vehicle violations.

It was not clear if Duffy and Jones had lawyers who could respond to the allegations.

