STONINGTON, Conn. (WHDH) — A state police trooper and the driver of the tractor-trailer escaped injury after two 1,500-pound steel pipes slammed through the windshield of the tractor-trailer and onto Interstate 95 in Stonington, Connecticut.

The trooper had been stopped at the scene of a crash on the northbound side of the highway when an oncoming tractor-trailer slammed on its brakes, causing two of nearly two dozen 43-foot pipes it was carrying to dislodge and travel into the cab of the tractor-trailer and out the windshield, according to state police.

Neither the trooper nor the driver were injured.

State police are reminding drivers to make sure their load is secure prior to operating a vehicle and to always be aware of their surroundings, specifically when roadways become congested.

