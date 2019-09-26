Trooper, driver hospitalized after U-Haul truck slams into state police cruiser in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper and a driver were hospitalized after a rented U-Haul truck reportedly crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser on Route 84 westbound in Sturbridge early Thursday morning.

The impact of the crash caused the cruiser to rollover around 12:05 a.m., leaving the trooper, who had been working road detail, trapped inside the vehicle, state police said.

Additional troopers and Sturbridge firefighters responding to the crash were able to free the trooper from the cruiser.

The trooper and the U-Haul operator were transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with what are believed to be minor injuries, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

