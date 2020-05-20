Trooper, driver hospitalized following serious rollover crash on I-95 in Sharon

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious rollover crash that sent a state trooper and another driver to the hospital is under investigation in Sharon.

Emergency crews arriving to the scene on the northbound side of Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon found the vehicle overturned on its roof after allegedly striking a state police cruiser.

The crash occurred while the Trooper was attempting to assist a motorist in the median.

Two lanes are closed and traffic is delayed in the area while crews work to clear the mess.

There is no word on the condition of the trooper or the driver.

No further information was released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)