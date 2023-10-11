LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Police trooper and a 36-year-old man from North Chelmsford were taken to a local hospital Wednesday after police said the North Chelmsford man’s car crashed into the trooper’s cruiser on I-93 in Londonderry.

State police said emergency crews responded to the scene on I-93 north near Exit 4 shortly after 3:30 p.m. following a report of a crash involving a state police cruiser.

Police said the trooper had been parked on the right shoulder of the road with his emergency blue lights activated while he “provided safety services at an active construction site.”

The trooper was in the cruiser at the time of the crash, according to police. Police said the Hyundai Elantra driven by the North Chelmsford man was seen driving in the right breakdown lane before hitting the cruiser.

State police said the trooper and the North Chelmsford man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday night.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Trooper Luan Sanches by email at Luan.G.Sanches@dos.nh.gov or by phone (603) 227-0114.

State police previously shared a photo of the damaged cruiser after this crash and asked other drivers to “utilize caution” in the area while their investigation continued.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)