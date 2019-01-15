PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WHDH) — A Maryland State Police trooper responding to a car crash during a snowstorm on Sunday helped deliver a baby on the side of the beltway.

Trooper Esai Cunningham, who has been on patrol for nearly a year, arrived at the crash scene when another car pulled up to alert him of a woman in labor.

“He started approaching me kind of frantically and he just kept saying that there was a pregnant woman in the car,” Cunningham recalled.

He then used his first aid training to help the woman give birth to a baby boy.

Police say the mom and baby are doing well at the hospital.

