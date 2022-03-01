NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is being credited with helping a set of new parents get to the hospital on time for the birth of their daughter.

Trooper Paul Dabene said he was flagged down by a man whose wife was in labor on Route 90 in Natick on Monday.

Dabene was able to give them a special escort around the traffic and to the hospital just in time for their little girl’s arrival.

The family is said to be doing well.

